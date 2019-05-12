Services
St Helen's Catholic Church
5510 W Cholla St
Glendale, AZ 85304
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Roman Catholic Parish
5510 W. Cholla St.
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Davirro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Victoria Davirro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Victoria Davirro Obituary
Carolyn Victoria Davirro

Peoria - Beloved mother passed away surrounded by her family on April 18 at the age of 84. She is survived by her sons Dennis and Danny, daughters Denise and Deanna, grandchildren William, Maria, Nicole, Jill, Jeremy, Candice, Elizabeth, Sabrina, Ryan, Mia, and 13 great grandchildren. Surviving her is her brother Carl Miller of Highlands Ranch, CO. She was preceded in death by her son Darin Davirro, her sister Patricia Berg, and her grandson Dustin Anderson.

Born July 6, 1934 in Evanston, Illinois and later moved to Phoenix where she attended Phoenix Union High School. She worked many years in Finance, and had interests in fashion and volunteerism. For many years, she sold Avon and Mary Kay cosmetics. She was active with the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona, and the Friends of St. Helen. She had a great sense of humor, and a big heart. She will be missed very much by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona.

Mass will be held May 15, 2019 at St. Helen Roman Catholic Parish at 10 a.m. at 5510 W. Cholla St., Glendale, AZ. A grave site service will follow at Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery at 7844 N. 61st. Ave., Glendale, AZ. A reception will follow with a return to St. Helen Catholic Parish.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.