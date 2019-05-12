|
Carolyn Victoria Davirro
Peoria - Beloved mother passed away surrounded by her family on April 18 at the age of 84. She is survived by her sons Dennis and Danny, daughters Denise and Deanna, grandchildren William, Maria, Nicole, Jill, Jeremy, Candice, Elizabeth, Sabrina, Ryan, Mia, and 13 great grandchildren. Surviving her is her brother Carl Miller of Highlands Ranch, CO. She was preceded in death by her son Darin Davirro, her sister Patricia Berg, and her grandson Dustin Anderson.
Born July 6, 1934 in Evanston, Illinois and later moved to Phoenix where she attended Phoenix Union High School. She worked many years in Finance, and had interests in fashion and volunteerism. For many years, she sold Avon and Mary Kay cosmetics. She was active with the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona, and the Friends of St. Helen. She had a great sense of humor, and a big heart. She will be missed very much by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spina Bifida Association of Arizona.
Mass will be held May 15, 2019 at St. Helen Roman Catholic Parish at 10 a.m. at 5510 W. Cholla St., Glendale, AZ. A grave site service will follow at Glendale Memorial Park Cemetery at 7844 N. 61st. Ave., Glendale, AZ. A reception will follow with a return to St. Helen Catholic Parish.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019