Carrie Delrosario (Wood) 50, devoted wife, daughter, sister, and stepmother went to her heavenly home on January 16, 2020. She was born October 21, 1969 to William (Bill) and Carole Wood. She was preceded in death by her father whom she dearly loved. She is survived by her adoring husband Rico Delrosario, her mother Carole, her siblings Bridget (Doug) Suiter, Bill (Lisa) Wood, Holly (Bobby) Coulter, her adopted sister Jene Mayfield, her stepchildren Alex, Kaleb (Ashley), Laci and Noah. She was a loving and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carrie would light up a room with her smile. She cared deeply and worked hard. The escrow aficionado will be remembered as an avid outlet shopper, lover of good gatherings, good food, drink, and music. She wore her heart on her sleeve. Our loss is heaven's gain. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Gateway Church, 15020 N. Hayden Rd., #103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020