Carrie Lynn Tollison (Watson), 63 Passed away at her home in Shreveport La. on February 02, 2020 with her husband Ron Tollison at her side. The heart attach was sudden and unexpected. Carrie was born in Phoenix, Az on Dec. 12, 1956 to JR and Norma Watson (Crumm). She graduated in Scottsdale, Az from Coronado High School 1974. She married Buzzy Correia and they had two Children, Christina and Jeremy Correia. She worked at the Motorcycle Institute in Phoenix Az. as a government student loan coordinator. That is where she met her husband Ron Tollison. They married May 13, 1998 and moved to Shreveport, La. Carrie was an avid gardener and crafter. Carrie is survived by her husband Ron Tollison, Dad and mother John and Norma Pine, Brothers Wade Watson (Connie), Brian Watson (Terri), Vincent Watson (Pam), 2 Children Christina and Jeremy Correia, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, Many extended family members. Proceeded in death by her father JR (Pete) Watson, grandparents Silas and Emma Watson, Carrie King, Vena Pine, Aunt Wanda McManus, uncles Jerry Watson, Lee Roy Watson, cousins Sharon McManus, James McManus. There will be a celebration of life at the West Resthaven funeral home at 2PM Feb. 29, 2020, address 6450 W. Northern Ave. Glendale, Az
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020