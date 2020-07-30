Carroll Colbert Logsdon
Sewickley, PA - CARROLL COLBERT LOGSDON, 83, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Legacy House of Avondale, Arizona. Carroll and her husband Bill had been enjoying Arizona and being closer to their daughter Cathy. Carroll and Bill were married for 60 years.
Carroll was born on February 27, 1937 to James J., Sr. and Marie Carroll Colbert in Boston, Massachusetts. She obtained a B.A. with Honors from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana. Carroll taught middle and high school students in Kansas City, Kansas; Cleveland, Ohio; and at Quaker Valley High School. She and Bill lived in Edgeworth for more than 40 years before moving to Linden Place.
Carroll is survived by her husband Bill (William H.), son Kent (Michelle) of Falls Church, Virginia, and daughters Catherine (Ernesto Moreno) of Goodyear, Arizona, and Karen (John Landwehr) of Vienna, Virginia. She was the fun mini-golfing, ice cream treating, candy store visiting, and creek playing "Nana" to six grandchildren: Honora (Nora) and William (Will) Logsdon; Anita and Severano (Seve) Moreno; and John Thomas III (JT) and Todd Landwehr. Carroll is also survived by her brother Jim Colbert (Marcia) of Palm Desert, California and sister Joan Muehlberger (John) of Shawnee, Kansas as well as siblings in-law, Father L. Peter Logsdon C.S.C. (Notre Dame, Indiana), J. Michael Logsdon (Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio) and Leann Logsdon (New Orleans, Louisiana). As "Aunt Carroll," she treasured her five nieces and seven nephews and their families across the country.
If you spent time with Carroll, you know that she was big hearted and generous. She loved to travel (ready at a moment's notice to be "On the Road Again"), played a lot of golf and bridge, stopped at nearly every historical sign, was an avid reader, enjoyed hosting family and neighborhood gatherings, and that she rarely turned down an opportunity to volunteer.
She chaired a benefit golf tournament for 13 years at Pittsburgh area courses that raised more than $600,000 for the Alzheimer's Association
. She was Chairman of the Board of Sewickley Public Library during its expansion. She actively served in the Child Health Association, as a Girl Scout Leader, in the Union Aid Society, with Girls' Hope, and as a P.E.O. Carroll was honored as the 2002 "Woman of the Year" by The Sewickley Herald.
For 22 years, Carroll and artist Susan Gaca, formerly of Sewickley, collaborated to produce and distribute "The Sewickley Calendar," which became a keepsake for families, businesses, and past residents whose properties were illustrated.
A more than 55-year parishioner of St. James Parish (now part of Divine Redeemer), Carroll served more than once as President of the Women's Guild and regularly lent a hand at events such as the Elegant Junk Sale. She was a member of the Junior League of Pittsburgh. An early morning 18-holer and more recently regular diners on the terrace, Carroll and Bill are long-time members of Allegheny Country Club.
Burial services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by R. G. Copeland. Our family plans to celebrate Carroll's life at a future time. If you wish to make a donation, please consider the Sewickley Public Library or St. Mary's College of Notre Dame, Indiana, or a charity of your choice
.