|
|
Carroll H. Obar
Westland, MI - Carroll H. Obar passed away August 20, 2019 at Saint Mary's Mercy Hospital in Livonia, MI.
Carroll was born to Frank & Georgia Obar on April 25, 1936 in Waterbury, CT. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He also worked at Pratt and Whitney and Sylvania as a tool and die maker. He owned several small businesses & was very handy. He loved old cars, antiques & loved to work on old clocks.
He is survived by his wife Lucy of Westland Michigan, sons Rich (Renee) Utica, Ohio, Ron (Lucineia) Surprise Arizona and daughter Teresa Obar Phoenix Arizona, stepdaughter Lynn (Aaron) Lawrence Inkster Michigan, stepson Lance (Sue) Osbron Michigan, & brother Carlson. He's also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, step-grandchildren & great grandchildren.
He's preceded in death by his parents, brothers Cecil, Calvin, Carey & Clyde, son Mark.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 27, 2019