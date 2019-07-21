|
Carter J. Poulsen
Gilbert - Carter J. Poulsen, 67, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born to Owen and Ruth Poulsen in Lordsburg, New Mexico in 1952. He was the 7th of 10 children.
Carter lived a full and happy life and enjoyed many activities such as horseback riding, hunting, and camping, but above all, he loved serving others and spending every moment he could with family and loved ones. He woke up each day, committed to seeing the needs of others and acting on inspiration to help them. Carter loved God, inspiring and caring for many along the way, serving as an LDS bishop and youth leader. He built a successful accounting firm; his clients will remember him for being caring and honest. Later in life, he became fascinated with science and built a second career out of a hobby.
His legacy will continue on with his wife Barbara, his four children, and his 10 grandchildren. He will not be forgotten by the many that love him.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23rd at the Gilbert AZ Stake Center, 777 East Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019