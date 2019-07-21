Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Gilbert AZ Stake Center
777 East Elliot Road
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Carter Poulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carter J. Poulsen


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carter J. Poulsen Obituary
Carter J. Poulsen

Gilbert - Carter J. Poulsen, 67, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was born to Owen and Ruth Poulsen in Lordsburg, New Mexico in 1952. He was the 7th of 10 children.

Carter lived a full and happy life and enjoyed many activities such as horseback riding, hunting, and camping, but above all, he loved serving others and spending every moment he could with family and loved ones. He woke up each day, committed to seeing the needs of others and acting on inspiration to help them. Carter loved God, inspiring and caring for many along the way, serving as an LDS bishop and youth leader. He built a successful accounting firm; his clients will remember him for being caring and honest. Later in life, he became fascinated with science and built a second career out of a hobby.

His legacy will continue on with his wife Barbara, his four children, and his 10 grandchildren. He will not be forgotten by the many that love him.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23rd at the Gilbert AZ Stake Center, 777 East Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234. Arrangements by Bunker's Garden Chapel.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.