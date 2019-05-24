|
Cary Thomas Inabinet
Peoria - Cary Thomas Inabinet, 73, of Peoria, Arizona passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17. Cary was born in Columbia, South Carolina and attended the University of Tennessee where he earned his law degree. Prior to attending law school, Cary enlisted into the United States Army where he entered Officer Candidate School and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He served his country in Vietnam from 1969 until 1971, during which he earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service. Cary moved to Phoenix, Arizona to practice law and retired from the Attorney General's Office in 2013. He is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren. Services for Cary will be held at the National Cemetery 23029 Cave Creek Road.
Donations can be made to Disable Veterans of America (https://www.dav.org/)
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 24, 2019