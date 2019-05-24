Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Inabinet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Thomas Inabinet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cary Thomas Inabinet Obituary
Cary Thomas Inabinet

Peoria - Cary Thomas Inabinet, 73, of Peoria, Arizona passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17. Cary was born in Columbia, South Carolina and attended the University of Tennessee where he earned his law degree. Prior to attending law school, Cary enlisted into the United States Army where he entered Officer Candidate School and achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. He served his country in Vietnam from 1969 until 1971, during which he earned a Bronze Star Medal for his service. Cary moved to Phoenix, Arizona to practice law and retired from the Attorney General's Office in 2013. He is survived by his four children and nine grandchildren. Services for Cary will be held at the National Cemetery 23029 Cave Creek Road.

Donations can be made to Disable Veterans of America (https://www.dav.org/)
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now