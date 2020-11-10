1/1
Carylann Johnson
Carylann Johnson

Scottsdale -

Carylann Johnson, 39 and holding, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on November 5th from a heart attack.

Carylann was predeceased by her parents Winfield and Marion, brother James, and daughter Deborah Ann. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gerald; her sister Cookie; her children, Charlie, Michael, and Michelle; her five grandchildren, Danny, Katie, Morgan, Michael, and Logan; and three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Aubrey and Dylan

A powerful force, vibrantly young at heart and deeply loved, Carylann was an accomplished award-winning hairdresser, salon owner, beauty school owner and compliance officer for the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts. A true teacher's teacher.

You will be deeply missed and never far from our hearts…




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
