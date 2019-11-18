|
|
Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro
Scottsdale - On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro passed away at 58 years old in Scottsdale, Arizona. Caryle was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 27, 1961, to Joseph and Sandra Kraus. She attended Evanston Township High School, Kendall College, and Arizona State University. Caryle was married in 1986 and was the mother to four children.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and younger sister, Nancy. She is survived by her mother, Sandra, sisters, Suzanne (Cindy) and Linda, four children, Rachel (Corey), Lizzy, and Ben (Bryan), and grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob.
Caryle had a warm and silly sense of humor and could lighten the mood of any situation. She enjoyed cooking and baking and made the best matzoh ball soup, pecan pie, and banana muffins with chocolate chips.
As Caryle would say, "normal ain't nothin' but a setting on a washing machine."
A private celebration of life will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019