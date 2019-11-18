Resources
More Obituaries for Caryle Ostro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro Obituary
Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro

Scottsdale - On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Caryle Anne Kraus Ostro passed away at 58 years old in Scottsdale, Arizona. Caryle was born in Evanston, Illinois on August 27, 1961, to Joseph and Sandra Kraus. She attended Evanston Township High School, Kendall College, and Arizona State University. Caryle was married in 1986 and was the mother to four children.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and younger sister, Nancy. She is survived by her mother, Sandra, sisters, Suzanne (Cindy) and Linda, four children, Rachel (Corey), Lizzy, and Ben (Bryan), and grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob.

Caryle had a warm and silly sense of humor and could lighten the mood of any situation. She enjoyed cooking and baking and made the best matzoh ball soup, pecan pie, and banana muffins with chocolate chips.

As Caryle would say, "normal ain't nothin' but a setting on a washing machine."

A private celebration of life will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caryle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -