Casey Joe Wright-Wells
Phoenix - The precious soul and spirit of our Casey Joe Wright-Wells departed from this world and entered into the eternal peace of heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Casey was born on October 11, 1978 in Prescott, Arizona to Doug and Lei Ann Wright.
Casey attended school in both Prescott and Phoenix. Casey's legacy began when his Mother helped him with his dream to attend a Bull Fighter/Rodeo Clown Clinic. Casey began his career as a Bull Fighter at the young age of 14 years old. Casey was one of the few unique individuals in this world to have been able to succeed at such an exciting and daring sport. He took his job as a Bull Fighter very serious and found great satisfaction in assisting all of the riders he was responsible for and because of this dedication has acquired many meaningful and lasting relationships to the people in this unique world that they all existed in. Casey fought bulls from 1992 to 2009. Casey was willing to help and assist anyone with any need they had at any time and was a true friend to many in addition to the rodeo family that he knew. He had a true kind and giving heart. Casey came by his high achieving levels honestly as he is grandson to Jerry Lee Ernest Wells and Anita Jane Byrd who both have been inducted into the International Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame as well as the Arizona Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. Casey will always be in the Bull fighter's Hall of Fame in his own right as well.
After Casey's run as a Bull Fighter came to a conclusion, he then turned his talents to his second dream of working with wood. He then began his business as a specialized wood worker and has had the pleasure of working with wood while still being able to be active in the Bull Fighter's arena whenever he was called upon to help assist in clinics, events and as an occasional announcer.
Casey was a sweet kind soul who was loved by many. His family and many, many others will miss him terribly and this world will never be the same without him in it. Casey would want us all to remember how he lived, all of the good and none of the trials. He would want us to honor his memory by living life to the fullest being kind to one another, loving each other well. May God bless and keep you Casey Joe as we fear not where you have gone. Thank you for your precious legacy that we will always hold dear.
Casey is survived by both of his parents, Doug Wright and Lei Ann Stickney (Dennis), former spouse Krystal Wells, 3 brothers, Michael Wells (Kelly), Brent Larsen (Gerilyn), Andrew, 2 sisters, Misty Smith(Tanner), Candace, 1 Grandparent, Rosemary Wright, 2 aunts, Connie Brenton(Dan) , Joan Wright, 3 uncles, Jerry Wells Jr., Jim Wells (Wendy), Jay Wright, 4 nephews, Michael, Matthew and Mitchel Wells, Chance Larson, 4 nieces, Serenity, Brittany Larson, Addison Ross, Madilynn Colegrove, 2 great nephews, Hunter and Tate Wells and 1 great niece, Dayton Wells, 3 cousins, Addison, Hannah and Cooper Wells and numerous great aunts and uncles along with many, many dear friends.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019