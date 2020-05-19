Catherine Alvina Teach
Catherine Alvina Teach (Honer), 90, of New River, Arizona passed away April 28, 2020 with her family by her side. She was also known as Cathy and Kitty. She was born to parents William and Margaret Honer in Ithaca, Wisconsin on February 16, 1930. She graduated from Ithaca High School. She was married to Charles Edward Teach in 1949. They lived in Wisconsin and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Catherine is survived by her husband Charles, daughters Cyndy, Mary, Frances, Jackie and Cathie; her sons Ken and Charles and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her son Anthony passed before her in 2016. Catherine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was an avid sports fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. She loved to read the newspaper and completing the crossword puzzle every day and never backed down from a game of Cribbage. Her strong Catholic faith and belief in our Lord Jesus Christ was witnessed in every moment. Catherine was a fighter and even as her health declined, she always managed to smile. She was our sunshine. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Catherine Alvina Teach (Honer), 90, of New River, Arizona passed away April 28, 2020 with her family by her side. She was also known as Cathy and Kitty. She was born to parents William and Margaret Honer in Ithaca, Wisconsin on February 16, 1930. She graduated from Ithaca High School. She was married to Charles Edward Teach in 1949. They lived in Wisconsin and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Catherine is survived by her husband Charles, daughters Cyndy, Mary, Frances, Jackie and Cathie; her sons Ken and Charles and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her son Anthony passed before her in 2016. Catherine was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who was an avid sports fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Arizona Diamondbacks. She loved to read the newspaper and completing the crossword puzzle every day and never backed down from a game of Cribbage. Her strong Catholic faith and belief in our Lord Jesus Christ was witnessed in every moment. Catherine was a fighter and even as her health declined, she always managed to smile. She was our sunshine. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 19 to May 24, 2020.