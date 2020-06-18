Catherine Ann (Stenke) Borem



Mesa - Catherine Ann (Stenke) Borem of Mesa, AZ (formerly of Northlake, Country Club Hills, Park Forest, IL and Scottsdale, AZ), went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her Mesa home surrounded by her family. Cathy was 72 years old. She was born on December 10, 1947 and enjoyed a happy childhood in Northlake, IL with wonderful parents, Dorothy & Wilbert Stenke. One of nine siblings, Shirley, Linda, Marsha, Debi, Janice, Patty, Dave & Ken, brought a life fulfilled with love, parties, laughter, friendship, vacations, drama, singing, beauty, joy, love of the Chicago Cubs and ultimately peace. Her sons, Michael and Jon brought profound meaning to her life, bringing the special love that only a mother can receive and give. Cathy had such a loving and caring soul, always thinking of others and lending a helping hand whenever she could. She was a dear mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



Cathy graduated from Rich Central H. S., from Prairie State College with an A.A. and Governors State University (GSU) with a B.A. in Sociology. This led her into a life's calling of helping others, including working for a year in the Kentucky hollers helping the disadvantaged elderly. She moved on to helping people grow in their personal and educational development at GSU. She worked there for 24 years as an Academic Advisor, and graduated with a M.A. in Communications before she retired. She transitioned to Arizona in 2003 and worked at ASU, continuing to advise students for the next 7 years, where she retired in 2010.



In 2004, she joined her sisters (Shirley, Marsha, Debi, Janice & Patty) in a "Family Christian Singing Ministry" called "Sisters in Song" until 2017, singing the message of Christ for seniors in Arizona.



Cathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son Michael William, step-son Jonathan Woodward (Renee) and seven grandchildren: Joshua, Jarod, Jake, Alex, Brucie, Jessica and Megan. Sisters and brothers: Shirley Jean (Larry) Berger, Linda Bernice Wisniewski, Marsha Ruth (Gary) Bretz, Debi Marie Stenke, Janice Mae (Dan) Villafuerte, Patricia Kay Cote, David Edward (Mishelle) Stenke and Kenneth Walter Stenke. Aunt Joan Denhoff, and countless nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, June 27 at 1:00 P. M., at the First Baptist Church of Scottsdale, 7025 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ (480) 945-6346. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn, IL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store