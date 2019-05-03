|
|
Catherine "Kay" (Junta) Davison
Phoenix - Catherine "Kay" Davison (Junta), 92 - formerly of Fair Haven, NJ, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Albert and Ida Junta, as well as one brother and three sisters. She is survived by her loving children, Calvin (Carol) Monsma of Grove, OK, Cathy (Joe) Stopyra of Wanamassa, NJ, and Carol Monsma of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, as well as a brother, Albert Junta of Wyckoff, NJ.
Kay graciously donated her body for the furtherance of science and medical education. Service is noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church, Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to Hospice of the Valley or to Cross in the Desert United Methodist Church is appreciated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 3, 2019