Catherine E. Hoffmann Royer Terrell
Sun City - Catherine E. Hoffmann Royer Terrell, age 102, passed away peacefully this past Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Sun City, Arizona surrounded by her family.
Catherine was born on April 20, 1917 in Granville, IA. The daughter of Eugene and Elizabeth (Boever) Hoffmann, she grew up and attended school at St. Mary's in Sleep Eye, Minnesota. She married Leonard Royer and moved to his home town of Newton, Kansas, where she worked as a Rosie The Riveter at the Boeing plant in Wichita, on the B29-bomber. Cathy was a very proud Rosie and was a long time member of the Sun City Rosies Club.
In 1970 Cathy married Jack Terrell who owned T&T Sheet Metal. Cathy took a position at Wm C Jack school cafeteria so she could keep a close eye on Jack's youngest son, Jack Jr. Cathy's community involvement expanded to include membership in the Glendale Golden Girls club and supporting the Glendale Historical Society where she also became a lifetime member of the Saguaro Ranch [Historic Preservation].
Cathy is survived by her sister Betty (Hoffmann) Hinricher, sons Kenny and Jack (Shelley) Terrell and daughters Pat (Terrell) Stokes, Kay (Terrell) Dixon, Jean (Royer) Johnson, Jan (Royer) Davis and Vel (Terrell) Maxson; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Jack Terrell and Leonard Royer, her daughter Jackie Jean (Terrell) Mullins, and nine of ten siblings.
Catherine, Katie, Kate, Cathy and Rosie—as she was often known, loved unconditionally and had a great sense of humor. She made friends wherever she went and with whomever she met. She loved people, animals, flowers and homemaking—as evidenced by her extended family. She will be so very much missed by her family members who will hold their memories of her very close to their hearts.
September 12 - Funeral Mass 10am, St Joachim & St Anne Church, Sun City, Az
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019