Catherine E. "Kit" Poppelreiter



Catherine "Kit" Poppelreiter passed away on July 4th, 2020.



Kit was born on March 25, 1944 in Wichita, KS to James and Almeda Dugan. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who raised her children with strong midwestern values.



Kit married Tom Poppelreiter on August 8, 1964. She graduated from Wichita State University in 1967 and relocated to Scottsdale in 1971. Kit earned her master's degree at Arizona State University.



Kit's greatest love was for her grandchildren, her tireless praise has lit the spark of success that will live in all of them forever.



Kit's son, Brian and wife, Lisa, will celebrate her memory with Olivia, Rex, Sophia, and Max. She will be equally celebrated by her loving daughter, Angie and husband, Sam Phillips and, of course, Lucy.



In addition to her children, Kit will be remembered by her sisters, Rosi and Mary as well as her brothers Tommy and predeceased Charlie.



Due to Covid, services will be delayed.



For updates please contact: angiep3.14@gmail.com



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to



"T.I.E." - Tempe Impacts Education Foundation



3205 S. Rural Rd.



Tempe, AZ 85282









