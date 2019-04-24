Resources
Catherine Espinoza
Catherine Espinoza

Catherine Espinoza


1921 - 2019
Catherine Espinoza Obituary
Catherine Espinoza

Peoria - Catherine L. Espinoza, passed away April 15, 2019, at Peoria Post Acute Rehabilitation, Peoria, Arizona. She was a resident there since June 6, 2006. She was born in Phoenix April 7, 1921. She is preceded in Death by her husband, Henry S. Espinoza and her son Henry S. Espinoza (Keke). Ms. Espinoza leaves behind her brother, Francisco Soto Lomeli; daughters, Priscilla Flores and Lucy Lytle; sons, Joe J. Espinoza, and Ray Espinoza. She also leaves 60 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and many nephews and friends. Visitation will be Thurs 4/25 from 9 to 10 am, and funeral service at 10 am with Burial immediately after, all at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85042.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019
