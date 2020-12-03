Catherine Irene Schira (Cathie), 93, entered eternal rest on November 27, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ. A loving wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and friend passed away peacefully at a care home in Scottsdale. She was born in Chicago, IL on March 3, 1927 to Walter and Irene Cromie. She grew up in Chicago and later moved to Elk Grove Village, before moving to AZ in 1982. Her career as an Administrative Assistant fulfilled her. She had attended Waller High School and Bryant & Stratton Business School in Chicago. Throughout the years, she was gifted with her needlework projects.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Ronald and daughter-in-law Deborah. Cathie is survived by her daughter Linda Patenaude (Jim), son Robert Schira (Marina), son James Schira, and daughter-in-law Lee Ann Schira. She leaves six grandchildren: Julie Pilon (Brad), Nicole Kelleher (Mike), Christopher and Ashley Schira, Angeline and Robert Schira, and seven great grandchildren: Bailey and Kennington Weahkee, Isabella Pilon, Anthony Schira, Brady, Carson and Katelyn Kelleher.Cathie was loyal, devoted, strong-willed, faithful to her Catholic beliefs and loved the Lord. She was a founding member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux's Parish and active throughout the years.Although she didn't suffer from COVID, she was a victim, as she failed dramatically during the lockdown. Having had the recent opportunity to visit with her children, Mom was ready to transition from this life to the next. Our Heavenly Father called her home. In the words from the Divine Mercy Prayer — Jesus we Trust in You. She will be greatly missed. We love you, Mom.On December 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Community. Burial follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Phoenix. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be shortened and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Mary's Food Bank or St. Vincent de Paul.