Catherine (Kay) Navrocki
Catherine (Kay) Navrocki, 95, formerly of Chicago, passed away at home in Phoenix. Kay was loved by many and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Memorial services are pending. Donations may be made in her name to FeedtheChildren.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 27, 2020.