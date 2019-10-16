|
Catherine "Jill" Parker
Phoenix - Catherine Jill Parker passed away on October 12, 2019. Jill was surrounded by her brother, Jack Parker, family, and friends at the Arizona Burn Unit in the Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, Arizona. Jill was born in North Little Rock, Arkansas on July 18, 1948 and was the youngest of two children to Jack Edward Parker and Lois Collins Parker.
Jill grew up in Arkansas and attended Park Hill Elementary School. She graduated high school at North Little Rock High School in 1966 where she was part of the cheerleading team. Shortly after high school, Jill married Robert J. Guthridge and had a son - Robert (Jason) Guthridge (age 50). In 1979, Jill and her family moved to Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she began her legal career as a legal secretary for Ramsay & Cox until 1986.
Jill remarried Chuck DeWall and relocated to Phoenix Arizona in 1989 where she built a network of friends and resided until her death. Jill continued her legal career with Steven Copple and then worked for many years with personal injury attorney Charles M. Brewer and continued with John Brewer and Dane Wood of The Brewer Law Firm until her untimely death.
Jill was a caring, gracious, and loving woman. She was an avid reader, a wordsmith, enjoyed politics and music, an animal lover, and adored her many cats and those cats around her neighborhood. Jill was known for her southern accent, quick wit, funny sense of humor, and one always to bring a smile. Jill enjoyed surrounding herself with her many friends and family: brother Jack Parker and her extended family in Georgia; Leslie and Bob Barrett and their children, Carter and Chase; her "work" family which she loved and cared for like her own and Sherri Farmer. Jill's grandchildren, Carter and Chase Barrett, lovingly referred to Jill as "Juju."
Jill is survived by her brother, Jack Parker, and her son, Jason Guthridge.
A celebration of Jill's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Arizona Country Club, 5668 E Orange Blossom Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85018, (480) 947-7666.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019