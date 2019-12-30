|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Rodriguez
Phoenix - Catherine "Kitty" Rodriguez, 78, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born in Hagerman, New Mexico on October 11, 1941 to the late Frank and Violet Guajaca.
Kitty worked at Safeway stores for 45 years. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother as well as a supportive wife. She was active in the Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus and St Jerome Church.
She is survived by her spouse Richard Rodriguez, children: Joe, John (Anna), Steven, Alan and Rick, sister, MaryLou Hicks, niece, Rene Hicks, 8 grandchildren and 2.5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Paul Casillas as well as her aforementioned parents.
A gathering will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 6:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at St Jerome Catholic Church, 10815 N 35th Ave, Phoenix AZ 85029. Interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kitty's name to St Jerome Church Building Fund.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020