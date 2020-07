Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Wallace



Mesa - February 2, 1968 - July 1, 2020



Cate was a resident of Mesa, AZ, survived by children Sarah Barker (Eric), Casey Olson, Kody Shaffer (Cassidy Reynolds), fiancé Patrick Cooper, mother Sandra, brother Richard (Janice), and grandchildren, Collin, Maya, Marlie, and Michael. Preceded in death by father, Richard, and grandmother, Charlene Shuey. Private Celebration of Life planned.









