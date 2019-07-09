|
Cathy Ann Yrigoyen (Manies)
Phoenix - Cathy Ann Yrigoyen (Manies), 64, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. Born March 15, 1955 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Yrigoyen. She is survived by her partner Richard Hilas and her siblings, Carol Battin (Walter), Donnie Manies (Sandra), and Lisa Vance. She also leaves behind an Aunt, cousins, and many nieces, nephews (great). She is so loved and will be missed. A celebration of life will be held on July 14, 2019 to honor her special place in our hearts.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 9, 2019