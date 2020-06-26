Cathy Lynn Torbert
Sun City West - Cathy Lynn Torbert, 73, of Sun City West, AZ, passed away on June 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Cathy was born in 1947 to Cate and Norman Mesmer. After graduating from Boardman High School in 1965, she went on to study elementary education at Arizona State University where she earned her Bachelor's degree and continued her studies at the University of California, Davis where she received a Master's degree in elementary education. She was a Montessori school teacher for many years until becoming a full-time stay at home mother. She was a proud military spouse where she supported her husband during his 38 year military career.
In 1966, she met James Torbert and they wed in 1968, going on to have three children, James, Colt and Megan.
After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and playing bingo on Wednesdays.
Cathy was predeceased by her sister Carol, and her parent's Cate and Norm. She is survived by her husband, her three children, and her four grandchildren Courtney, James Jr., Emma and Abel.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.