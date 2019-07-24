|
Cathy McClellan
Phoenix - Cathy Lynn (Denham) McClellan
Cathy McClellan, age 62, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 17th. Cathy was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Del and Betty Denham on August 3, 1956. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John McClellan, father Del Denham, brother Wayne Denham, sister Sharon Denham, children Bryan and Stephanie Nygard, and grandson Jameson Nygard. Preceded in death by her mother, Betty Rose Denham. Cathy will be remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019