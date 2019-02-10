|
Cecil H. Cole
Peoria - Cecil H. Cole, 88, of Peoria, Arizona, after making the decision to discontinue dialysis, passed away on his own terms due to renal failure on 01/26/19. A warrior until the end, he was a 9 year pancreatic cancer survivor and cancer free since 2010. Cecil is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois (Lahoda) Cole; his 3 children, Jan (Lefty) Broderick, Steve Cole, and T. Wayne (Claudia Mitchell) Cole; 4 granddaughters and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 10, 2019