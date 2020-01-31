Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Cecil "Bob" Smith

Cecil "Bob" Smith Obituary
Cecil "Bob" Smith

Glendale - Cecil "Bob"Smith Died January 9 at his home after long illness. Born February 9,1935 In Willis, Nebraska.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (Hartnett); brother Ronnie Smith; sisters, Judy Wisnieski, and Susan Church.

He survived by hi sisters, Peggie Schroeder, Doris Knutson; brothers, Butch Smith and Jack Smith

Bob had a extended family preceded by Helen Shambaugh. Survived by Richard and Diana Biron, son Kenneth Botts, Jack Shambaugh, Rebecca Basulito son Sumner Shambaugh, daughter Alexis Brown. Special friends Lynn and Bruce Caroza Hurley

Bob was a proud 1953 graduate of Ponca High School,Ponca, Nebraska Bob retired from US Air Force as a air craft mechanic after 20 Years of service included Viet Nam.

He finally retired 1992 as a auto mechanic working at Prentice Garage, Phoenix.

Private service will be held 2/7/2020 at 2:30 pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 27th Ave, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
