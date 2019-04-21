|
|
Cecile Marie Veeser
Phoenix - Cecile Marie Veeser of Ava, Missouri, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2019. She was born November 12th, 1940 in Chicago, IL of Lawrence Edward Veeser and Rita Marie Trudeau Veeser. Cecile attended grade school in Sioux Falls, SD. In eighth grade, the family moved to Sauk Rapids, MN and she attended Cathedral High School, St Benedict's college and St. Cloud State. She had enough of winter weather and moved to Phoenix Arizona. She met Jim Argires, they married on April 4th, 1964 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and started a family.
Cecile had a lifelong passion for reading, loved traveling and cooking. She married for a second time to Stan Clark, lived in Avondale AZ and later moved to Ava, MO. She enjoyed genealogy, puzzles, theater arts, QVC, decorating, camping, and suspenseful dramas. She possessed a level of understanding, openness, and compassion toward those around her. Cecile was a kind and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her love lives on.
Cecile was preceded in death by her father Lawrence E. Veeser, mother Rita M. Trudeau Veeser, brother L. Dennis Veeser, sister Vicki Ann Veeser Shay, and nephew Kevin Klein. She is survived by her husband Stanley W. Clark of Ava MO, sister Susan K. Klein (Keith) of France, children Andrea Marie Zittel (Terry) of Wylie, TX, Michele Kimberly Wolf (Jeffery) of Avondale AZ, Mark Thomas Argires (Marlen) of Scottsdale AZ, Katherine Anne Argires of Fountain Hills AZ, her former spouse Jim Argires (Marilee Vraspir), Scottsdale AZ, her niece Karen Ferrara-Brushert of Hawaii, grandchildren Brandon Argires, Daniele Wolf, Joshua Argires, Nicole Wolf, Nicholas Wolf (Harleyann), Blake Wolf, great grandchildren Carter Garza and Marley Garza. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. Donations in her honor can be made to the
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019