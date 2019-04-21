Services
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Ava
407 N. Mansfield Rd. P.O. 548
Ava, MO 65608
(417) 683-4115
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Franciscan Renewal Center
5802 E. Lincoln Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Veeser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Marie Veeser


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecile Marie Veeser Obituary
Cecile Marie Veeser

Phoenix - Cecile Marie Veeser of Ava, Missouri, passed away peacefully on April 5th, 2019. She was born November 12th, 1940 in Chicago, IL of Lawrence Edward Veeser and Rita Marie Trudeau Veeser. Cecile attended grade school in Sioux Falls, SD. In eighth grade, the family moved to Sauk Rapids, MN and she attended Cathedral High School, St Benedict's college and St. Cloud State. She had enough of winter weather and moved to Phoenix Arizona. She met Jim Argires, they married on April 4th, 1964 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and started a family.

Cecile had a lifelong passion for reading, loved traveling and cooking. She married for a second time to Stan Clark, lived in Avondale AZ and later moved to Ava, MO. She enjoyed genealogy, puzzles, theater arts, QVC, decorating, camping, and suspenseful dramas. She possessed a level of understanding, openness, and compassion toward those around her. Cecile was a kind and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her love lives on.

Cecile was preceded in death by her father Lawrence E. Veeser, mother Rita M. Trudeau Veeser, brother L. Dennis Veeser, sister Vicki Ann Veeser Shay, and nephew Kevin Klein. She is survived by her husband Stanley W. Clark of Ava MO, sister Susan K. Klein (Keith) of France, children Andrea Marie Zittel (Terry) of Wylie, TX, Michele Kimberly Wolf (Jeffery) of Avondale AZ, Mark Thomas Argires (Marlen) of Scottsdale AZ, Katherine Anne Argires of Fountain Hills AZ, her former spouse Jim Argires (Marilee Vraspir), Scottsdale AZ, her niece Karen Ferrara-Brushert of Hawaii, grandchildren Brandon Argires, Daniele Wolf, Joshua Argires, Nicole Wolf, Nicholas Wolf (Harleyann), Blake Wolf, great grandchildren Carter Garza and Marley Garza. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10am at the Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. Donations in her honor can be made to the
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now