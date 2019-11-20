|
Cecile "Sis" Rehm (nee Appel)
Scottsdale - Cecile "Sis" Rehm (nee Appel) A.K.A Cecile Reminick
Originally from Cleveland Ohio passed away November 10, 2019 at 94 at her residence in Scottsdale, Arizona. Devoted wife to Arnold (passed February 2019). Loving mother to son Dr. Kenneth Rehm (wife, Jacqui), daughter Maureen Rehm Groves (husband, Geoffrey), cherished grandmother to Lindsey Auerbach, Shawn Groves, Jamie Rehm, great-grandmother to Logan Auerbach, Joey Puma and Lulu Rehm. Funeral services were held November 14, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Contributions may be made in her name to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Arizona 2777 East Camelback Road Ste. 330 Phoenix, Az 85016
For additional information contact Sinai Mortuary. Arrangements made by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019