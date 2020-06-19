Cecily Stern
Cecily Stern

Scottsdale - Sunrise Sunset

Cecily Frances Stern, 82, peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020 in her Scottsdale home with her children by her side. Cecily was born on Aug 6, 1938 in Boston, MA. She attended Brookline High and graduated in 1956. At age 16, she met Mel Stern, the love of her life at Nantasket Beach whom she eventually married. He preceded her in death in 1968.

Cecily completed her studies to become a Dental Hygienist in Boston up until 1977 when she moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. Upon moving to Arizona, Cecily was a front office manager in the dental industry.

Cecily found her passion when a volunteer opportunity turned into a ten year love affair as the Activity Director at Barton House Senior Living. During this time, Cecily put her greatest gifts of love, compassion and kindness to work. She captivated everyone with her generous and engaging spirit. Cecily had an incredible ability to make anyone feel comfortable, accepted and welcome under any circumstance. To quote a phrase from a dear friend, "she never met a stranger".

An important part of Cecily's life were her relationships with her beloved sisters Vicki and Rhonda.

Cecily's greatest accomplishment is the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son Eric and his wife Wendi, daughter Celia, son Peter and grandchildren Franne, Glenne, Jack, Ivy and Courtney.

She was loved beyond measure.

If you would like to make a donation in honor of Cecily's life, please consider:

Lilliput Families

In Honor of Cecily Stern

https://www.lilliput.org/aask

Or

In Honor of Cecily Stern

Central Arizona Shelter Services

https://www.cassaz.org/






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
