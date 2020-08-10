1/1
Celso "Jr." Rivas
Celso 'Jr' Rivas

Celso 'Jr' Gonzales Rivas was called to be with the Lord on Aug 6, 2020.

He was born on September 27, 1937 to Celso and Enriqueta Rivas. He is succeeded in death by his father, mother, sisters Dolly, and Frances.

He is survived by his wife Maria. He is also survived by his six children, Richard (Rebecca) Rivas, Patricia (Kevin) Allhands, Terri (Tony) Sandoval, Margie (Jose) Gonzalez, Rose (Gil) Smith, Anna (Louie) Chavira; seven step-children, Edgar, AJ, Isaac, Paul, Noah, Beckett, and Olimpia, 20-plus grandchildren, and 18-plus great grandchildren.

Funeral Services August 11, 2020 at Phoenix Funeral and Cremation, 1327 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.

Burial service August 12, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetary, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Az 85024 from 10:30-11:00 AM.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 10, 2020
Dad,
I’m glad you are no longer suffering and are now at peace.
You can now be with Nana, Tata, and aunts Frances and Dolly.
We love you...Terri, Tony, Melissa, Anthony, and Alexandria
Terri Sandoval
Daughter
August 10, 2020
Rest in Peace and Power Celso...thank you for your kindness and the companionship with my beloved mother. Thank you for always being interested in what my (our) kids were doing in school and sports. Hopefully you're in paradise saying hi to my beautiful Ivan and testing his handshake grip! You ARE a really good hearted man who I respect and love. I hope I'll see you again buddy, love, Sam, Gabby, and A.J. Aguirre.
A.J. Aguirre
Family
August 10, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paul Aguirre
Family
