Celso 'Jr' Rivas



Celso 'Jr' Gonzales Rivas was called to be with the Lord on Aug 6, 2020.



He was born on September 27, 1937 to Celso and Enriqueta Rivas. He is succeeded in death by his father, mother, sisters Dolly, and Frances.



He is survived by his wife Maria. He is also survived by his six children, Richard (Rebecca) Rivas, Patricia (Kevin) Allhands, Terri (Tony) Sandoval, Margie (Jose) Gonzalez, Rose (Gil) Smith, Anna (Louie) Chavira; seven step-children, Edgar, AJ, Isaac, Paul, Noah, Beckett, and Olimpia, 20-plus grandchildren, and 18-plus great grandchildren.



Funeral Services August 11, 2020 at Phoenix Funeral and Cremation, 1327 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM.



Burial service August 12, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetary, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, Az 85024 from 10:30-11:00 AM.









