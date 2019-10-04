|
|
Chad Dennis Bailey
Mesa - Chad Dennis Bailey went home to be with his Savior Monday, September 30, 2019 at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. He was a well decorated veteran for the United States Air Force, honorably discharged in 2006, and left us only after touching so many lives of those he knew, as well as those he didn't.
He was a graduate of Dobson High School class of 2000. He is survived by his two children, Jillian & Lillian Bailey, parents James & Sherry Bailey, grandparents Glennys Hawthorne & Delight Smith, sister Shawna Rausch, brother-in-law Daniel Rausch, niece Ashlyn Rausch, and fiance Amanda Meadows.
Chad was an organ donor, and as such, has continued to save lives even after death. In accordance with his wishes, his remains will be cremated and disbursed on the Mogollon Rim near Pine, Arizona. A memorial service will be held in Chad's honor on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Living Word Bible Church at 3520 E. Brown Rd. Mesa, AZ 85213 at 3:00 PM, with light refreshments available immediately following.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019