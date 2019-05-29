|
|
Chad Massey
Phoenix - Chad Massey went to heaven on May 26, 2019. He was born in Farmington, NM on May 14, 1975. He is remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and the many "I love yous" he shared often. He fought brain cancer for 18 years and faced each battle with courage and strength. He was an inspiration to many and reminded us that life is precious and to live each day to the fullest. He loved to ski, mountain bike, and hang out with his family and friends. He helped raise money by participating in Century Rides and for . Chad worked as a pharmacist for a short time. Chad was a beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend. Chad is survived by his parents, Mike and Sheri Hicks; brother, Brandon Massey and his children, Christian Massey, Connor Massey, Paulina Massey, and Witten Massey; sister, Jennifer Heck, her husband, Brian Heck and their children, Ethan Heck and Michael Heck; sister Casey Cancilla and her husband Todd Cancilla and their children, Phoebe Cancilla and Todd Cancilla, and father Robert Massey.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gray Matter Foundation.org or .
The family will be having a celebration of Chad's life at a future date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019