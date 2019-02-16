Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Seminole, OK. - Dr. Chalma Rene' (Spoonemore) Frost (6/29/34 - 2/8/19) was born in Seminole, Oklahoma and moved to Arizona as a teen. She was a phenomenal musician, playing piano and organ, singing, conducting, and writing music. As a music professor at Phoenix College, she developed the first Church Organist Certification program. She played the pipe organ at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church for decades. She touched and inspired many lives in her professions. Chalma's creativity was displayed through music, art, sewing, decorating, cooking, personal style, and hosting elegant parties. She especially loved spending time at her cabin in Prescott. Chalma is survived by her children, Dr. Susan Frost and Christopher Frost, her sister Mauvalynn Felts, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephew, and dear friend Don Tamuty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Chalmer Spoonemore. Celebration Service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1500 W. Maryland Ave., on Sunday 2/24/19 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
