Chantal Aline Pascale
Chantal Aline Pascale

Chantal Pascale, 81, Wife, Mother and cherished friend passed away July 7 surrounded by her husband and children in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Known for her servant's heart which touched so many lives, it was her ailing heart that ultimately failed. She will be remembered for her kind gestures, her charitable soul, sense of humor and her unstoppable energy.

Survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe and Chantal met in France where she was born, married and took a great leap of faith to start a new life in the United States. There in the Chicago area they started a family raising four children. Her entrepreneurial spirit took her from selling clothing in people's homes to opening a women's clothing store. She then took the entire family to Scottsdale where she became a very successful real estate agent. She was known for her integrity, a servant's heart and tireless work ethic. She protected each client as if they were her own family.

Chantal and Joe traveled to different parts of the world, spent time in Pine, AZ enjoying fishing and foraging for mushrooms in northern Arizona (never revealing her secret spots) and later enjoying time at their place in Rocky Point. In Rocky Point, they became a part of the community, volunteered to help those in need and became friends to many. Chantal was a passionate gardener, talented at knitting and crochet, avid reader and loved spending time with family and friends. Never forgetting her humble upbringing, she dedicated her life to giving back and was a role model to those around her to be the best that they can be.

She is survived by her husband Joe, children: Nino (Christina), Maurina, Gina (Gerry), Joe and 5 grandchildren: Joe, Madison, Massimo, Nico and Luciano.

A private funeral was held with her immediate family and a celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, Chantal requested donations be made to www.oc3anviewministry.com/index.html

Chantal lived a full life and will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Heaven has received a most deserving angel. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
