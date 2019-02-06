Resources
Charla (Weeks) Baker


Charla (Weeks) Baker

Phoenix - Charla (Weeks) Baker, born October 23,1954 in Phoenix, AZ passed away on January 1, 2019 in Phoenix. Charla lived in Prescott with her family, while attending Prescott Schools. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1972.

Charla met her husband in Prescott and they raised 2 sons. Charla enjoyed raising her two children while working for Mountain Bell in the Prescott area, then moved on to Phoenix working for AT & T.

Charla was predeceased by her husband Mike, father Chuck. She is survived by her sons Joe(Kelly), Josh(Marisa), mom Donna, brothers Chuck(Bev) Weeks, Doug(Vickie) Weeks, Cheryl(Karl) Smith, and her five adorable grandchildren, Taylor, Kayden, Jaxon, Porter and Violet.

A private service was held at her home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019
