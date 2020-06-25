Charlayne Marie Crockett
Charlayne Marie Crockett passed away on June 20, 2020 at the age of 76. Charlayne was born to Charles and Lorraine Westfahl on May 15, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1959 where she graduated from Scottsdale High School in 1962. A single mother to three girls, Charlayne married Kemp Crockett on October 28, 1978 and they continued to grow their family. Charlayne found true joy in serving those around her and held numerous church callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She delighted in her family and was loved and cherished by them all. Charlayne is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her loving husband, Kemp, her daughters Becky, Jenny, Ann, Kerry (Brian), her son Brad (Angela), and her grandsons Tyler and Weston. She is also survived by her caring older brother, Charles, and her younger sisters, Connie, Colette, and Cathy.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
