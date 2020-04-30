Charlene "Shanie" Carol Hills Harms



Tempe - Charlene "Shanie" Carol Hills Harms, 75, of Tempe, AZ returned to the arms of her Savior, on April 4th, 2020. Charlene was born October 1944 in Montebello, CA to Charles and Jaunita Hills. In 1951, Shanie's life as an Air Force brat began with her living on various bases around the world. In 1964, she enrolled at BYU where she met Lorin Harms. They were married in the Mesa, AZ Temple later that year. Shanie loved being a mother and homemaker. She served in various callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She shared the love of her Savior with all she met. Shanie is survived by her husband, Lorin Harms, her sister, Darlene Smith; her children: Stephanie (Dale) Miles, Chuck (Shannon) Harms, Lori Miller, Matthew (Amanda) Harms, Timothy (Julie) Harms, Mark (Tiffany) Harms; her 23 grandchildren: Nathan, Jaelyn, Justin, and Beka Miles; Samantha (Drake) Wilcox; Christopher (Rachel), Andrea and Spencer Harms; River Ann and Nicholas Miller; Alexis, Tevan and Lynlie Harms; Juliana, Alec, Mele, Logan, Rachel and Levi Harms; great grandson, Hudson Wilcox and another great grandchild due September 2020. A graveside service was held at the City of Mesa Cemetery on April 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store