Charlene Kay (Hopper) Gerke Williams
Phoenix - Charlene Kay (Hopper) Gerke Williams, born on March 27, 1941 in Nevada, Iowa, to the late Lucille and Harlan Hopper, passed away at age 78 on July 4, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley in Tempe, Arizona. Charlene grew up in State Center, Iowa, where she was a high school cheerleader and homecoming queen, before moving to Phoenix in 1962 with her first husband David A. Gerke (deceased), and infant son. She later married H.Jerry Williams (deceased). She is survived by her four children, Mike, Patti, Jim and Tim, her brother, Steve; sister, Karen; grandchildren, Allison and Daniel; and great-granddaughter Harley, who she was able to meet and hold in recent months. She is also survived by her three stepsons Todd, Jerry Jr. and Jason, and many step-grandchildren. Charlene was kind and caring, with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She always put others before herself. She loved giraffes and started collecting them several years ago. She also loved hummingbirds, lighthouses, covered bridges, and life in general. She had a full life as a wife and mother, always involved with her children as a chairman of the dance or carnival or little league event. She was PTA president and PTA State newsletter editor. Later, she was a school secretary, business owner and finally a sales rep for Terminix. She was a great Mom and friend and will be dearly missed. Those who wish may donate in Charlene's name to the Phoenix Zoo, phoenixzoo.org. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Saturday, July 13 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Community of New Thought Church, 5013 E. Broadway Rd, Mesa, Arizona, 85206.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 12 to July 13, 2019