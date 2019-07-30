|
|
Charlene Marguerit Nolen
San Tan Valley - Charlene Marguerit Nolen, age 59, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in San Tan Valley, Arizona. She was born to Manfred Albert and Annette Nancy Dieck May 4, 1960 in Elliott Lake, Ontario Canada.
Charlene graduated from Greeley High School in Greeley, Colorado in 1978. Shortly after she moved to Mesa, Arizona she married Mark Raymond Nolen September 29, 1979. Here, she built her family having five children, Vince, Mandy, Joshua, Annie and Andrew. She worked as a Senior Insurance Agent Specialist at Liberty Mutual for the past 10 years. In 2019 Mark and Charlene moved to San Tan Valley.
Charlene was a fierce family woman who cherished being surrounded by her family, friends and loved ones. Her joy and zest for life was witnessed by all who came in contact with her. Truly her nature was to give what she could to uplift others. One of her most defining gifts was to know the blessing we possess by the love we share with each other. These gifts were shaped by the relationship she had with her lord and savior. The untimely passing of Charlene will be felt by many. She was well loved and will be missed by all.
Charlene Nolen is survived by her husband, Mark; her five children, Vince Manfred Lee Nolen (Kailey Renee Nolen), Mandy Rae Havlik (Cameron James Havlik), Joshua Abishai Nolen, Annie Nolen and Andrew Caleb Nolen (Melissa Sue Nolen); her eight grandchildren, Steven Ray Stanislav, Adam Michael Anderson, Camryn Elizabeth Havlik, Christopher Thomas Havlik, Tristan Allen Teghtmeyer, Abigail Cora Teghtmeyer, Scarlett Eileen Nolen and Eli Samuel Nolen; her parents Manfred and Annette three siblings, Bert Cheryl and Penelope as well as a number of loving relatives and close friends. She was preceded by her younger brother Manny. We will hold you in our hearts always.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at New Heights Church 6150 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85226 at 10 A.M.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 30, 2019