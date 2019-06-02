|
Charlene (Sturgeon) Simpson
- - Charlene (Sturgeon) Simpson, 87, entered into eternal peace on May 29, 2019. Charlene was born on August 17, 1931, the only child of the late May (Stevenson) and Charles Sturgeon. She was a proud Arizona native. Her father's family came to Arizona in the early 1890's. Her mother's family, the Stevensons, were ranchers, cotton farmers and dairymen homesteading in Scottsdale in 1916. Charlene loved to drive fast and would giggle at tales of learning to drive at the age of 10. She participated in the choir, class assemblies, Christmas pageants and was a member of the yearbook staff. Charlene graduated from Litchfield Park High School in 1950. Right after graduation she went to work for the Mountain Bell telephone company. She was the first woman to work in the Plant Department. She retired in 1985 after 34 years of service.
Charlene loved the Lord and was a devoted member of Eastside Baptist Church. She married the late W. Wimberly Simpson on August 10, 1974. They enjoyed touring the United States as often as they could. She spoke fondly of her many trips especially seeing the beautiful changing leaves in the Northeast. Later in life, Charlene continued to be active with the Senior Center joining in classes, exercise groups and tours. Charlene was known for her love of all things sweet. She was famous for her pineapple upside down cake and cherry cheesecake cupcakes.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Wim. She is survived by many generations of cousins and friends who consider it a privilege to have known her.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4th at Eastside Baptist Church, 2828 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ. A fellowship luncheon will be held at the church followed by a short graveside service at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 718 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019