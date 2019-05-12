|
Charles A. Spreen
Phoenix - 1938 - 2019
In my own words: I am a husband, father, son, brother, friend, engineer, salesman, entrepreneur, soldier and master-fix-it. I played semi-pro football and was on the 1957 Cincinnati Championship team.
I was educated at CMMCO engineering school and assisted by the GI Bill at the University of Cincinnati majoring in industrial design and marketing. I'm a veteran of the US Army Corps of Engineers, serving at Fort Bragg during the Vietnam War and the Army Reserve Combat Engineers.
I was active in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for many years in New Jersey and Arizona.
I retired from Cincinnati Milacron having started as an apprentice and retiring as Southwestern Area Manager. A few more years were spent in sales management with Magna Machinery and Ar-Tek Southwest before founding and operating Stone Graphics Works for the next 15 years.
I am a 50+ year Mason having served as Worshipful Master of Oakley Lodge #668 in 1970 and am also a 50+ year Scottish Rite 32 degree member of the Valley of Cincinnati.
I tenderly and temporarily leave the true love of my life, my wife of 59 years, Sharon; our daughter Stephanie and her husband, Ross; and our son, Greg and his wife, Jennifer. Also surviving are sister, Nancy and extended relatives living in Arizona and Cincinnati.
Remember me with your own big smile, a hardy laugh, a cup of good coffee, a cold beer, a plate of 3-way chili, a fast drive in your clean car, a pat on your dog's head, a salute to the flag, and especially, a kiss for your wife and each of your kids, watch a ball game, stay busy, make something, do something for others and listen to good music.
My family and friends will celebrate my life in addition to Masonic and Scottish Rite services at a special time and place.
It's been a great life.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019