Charles A. "Pete" Stewart

Charles A. "Pete" Stewart passed away in his home, surrounded by his family, on March 21, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1930 in Rochester, New York. Pete graduated from Colgate University in 1952 and was drafted into the Army shortly thereafter. He served in the Korean war as a tank commander, platoon sergeant and was promoted to SFC. Following the end of the war, he married Shirley Kingston in 1956 and had 2 daughters, Joan and Julie.

In 1966, the family moved to Arizona. He was employed as a Production Planning Analyst for WinCup for 30 years. Boats were a passion for Pete. Weekends were often spent camping and waterskiing on a lake. In retirement, Pete became active in the Korean War Veteran Association. He served as State Commander and then Secretary of several chapters.

Pete leaves behind daughters Joan (Randy) Severance, Julie (Gary) August, a sister Sue (Carol) Stewart, 5 granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren.

There is no service scheduled at this time due to Covid-19. Memorial donations may be made to the KWVA, Joel Stempil Treasurer, 8951 E. Floriade Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
