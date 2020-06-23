Charles Abraham Enos



Laveen - Charles Abraham Enos had his heavenly birthday on June 21, 2020. Charles was born on January 25, 1961. He reunited with his parents, Lawrence and Lucille Enos.



Charles graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He always had a genuine connection to his environment, wildlife work, and environmental outreach. His early work with bighorn sheep, mountain lions, and bald eagles helped pave the way for current wildlife management programs on the Community.



Charles served the Gila River Indian Community. He was the Aquatic Scientist for the GRIC Department of Environmental Quality. Recently he was awarded the Conner Byestewa Jr. An award that was created to recognize leaders that are dedicated to improve the health and environmental conditions of Native communities. He was an architect for the riparian habitat restoration at the PeePosh wetlands. His work reflected many Akimel O'Odham that have desired the restoration of waterways and wetlands.



Charles helped the Community established water management goals to meet Community expectations for a healthy environment for its people through the establishment of a Water Policy of the Gila River Indian Community.



Charles was the lead for the Gila River Bird Count for over 10 years. The Winter Bird Count, which is a partnership between the Community and Audubon Society, promotes cultural and environmental awareness and education. The Bird Count has strengthened Tribal cultural ties to the environment and has collected environmental bird data across the Community.



"Recently Charles stated "When I was a little guy, a kid, my father had cattle and horses, and we used to "run" the cattle and horses. I was basically a cowboy".



He was at peace in his element. His strengthened cultural ties using natural resource new perspectives on enhancing wildlife species in the Gila River Community.



Charles is survived by his partner and fiance, Mary Tapija; siblings include Idella Stanley, Cornelius Enos, Wanda Anton, Gleebah Enos, Candy Braby, and Clarence Enos. Nieces and nephews: Darius Blackwater Enos, Dezhoni Redbird Anton, Enos Oh'kwali Anton, Samantha Enos, and Summer Braby.



5:30 - 7:30 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 Community members, friends, and coworkers are invited to attend a Drive Through A Memorial in honor of Charles. This will be at the Gila Crossing Presbyterian Grounds-Creamer Hall. *Please stay in your vehicles. We will respect his wishes to keep the community safe*. The family will be planning a "Celebration of Life" in the future to allow all those that wish to acknowledge his contribution to the community to do so safely.









