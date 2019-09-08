Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Koster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen Koster


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Allen Koster Obituary
Charles Allen Koster

Phoenix - Koster, Charles Allen, 90, passed away August 30th, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born August 8th, 1929 in Tulsa OK, to Raymond Charles Koster and Margaret Irene Cockriel. Raised in Tulsa, Chuck attended Will Rodgers High School and was on the school track team. He enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, however his college was interrupted by the Korean War. Chuck served in the US Air Force for four years from 1950-1954, including a year in Korea with the 49th Air Division during the war there. After his military service he graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in electrical engineering, where he met and married the love of his life Estella. They moved to Phoenix in 1957 and he began working for Motorola Company. While there he worked on projects for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, and later the designing and building of communications systems for the Apollo projects, including the Lunar Landing Vehicles. During this time he obtained his private pilot's license, and co-owned and flew a small aircraft. He had many hobbies, and also spent countless days traveling across Arizona with his sons and grandsons on fishing and hunting trips. In the late 1970's, he started his own business designing and building location systems for light aircraft, and doing some military contracting. He continued to own and operate the business until very recently. This business continues today, run by his son David. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria Estella Koster, Four children; Susan Holiday (Gordon), Daniel Koster, David Koster (Sandra), and Steven Koster, seven grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was an exemplary family man, and always helped anyone he saw who needed help. He possessed an incredibly sharp wit, and dry sense of humor, and could find his sense of humor in any situation. He will be very much missed by his family and everyone who knew him.

Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now