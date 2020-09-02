Charles "Eldon" Archer



Phoenix, AZ - Charles "Eldon" Archer, 94, of Phoenix AZ passed away peacefully in his home of 54 years on August 24, 2020.



His life began on a small farm in Norton Kansas where he was the middle child to Clyde and Susie Archer and brother to Hazel (d) and Jerry Archer. His childhood was filled with adventures and rides on his favorite horse which he recounted in his first book "I Stood on a Knoll South of Norton".



In high school he was a 4- year letterman in wrestling and went on to win the state title. First in is family to go to college. He went to Washburn University ( part of KU) training to be a naval aviator towards the end of World War II. Because the war was winding down the program was scrapped but he completed his education and joined the naval reserves for a 20 year career retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He was a proud veteran and a proud Jayhawk.



While at Washburn he met his future wife the late Stella June Newman.



Married the day after graduation in 1947, they went on to have two children, Debbie(d) and Marc. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before June's death in 1995.



He started in the radio business in Arkansas City, Kansas and then went on to build a successful career in the insurance industry. This led him to move the family a couple times and ultimately settling in Phoenix in 1966 where he has been ever since.



A committed Phoenician he served his city as a past Gold Coat President of Sertoma and a member of the Phoenix Mountain rescue team.



Eldon met his second love. Beverly (d) with whom he traveled the world and continued his adventures and their bucket list. His endless passion for life and grit became evident through his recovery from a stroke in 2010 while traveling with Beverly



With limited ability to travel, Eldon returned to an old passion for writing and reliving his life by sharing his stories. He always said the most important story he wrote was of his loyal caregiver of the past 9 years, Evelyn Lewis. "Escaping Iraq" tells the story of Evelyn's life as a minority, Christian Iraqi, living in Baghdad, experiencing three wars and her harrowing journey of escape to eventually come to her beloved new home, America.



This hardworking mid-western boy made the most out of life. He was a world traveler, scuba diver, photographer, author and outdoorsman. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, retired Naval reservist and a patriot.



Eldon's passion for life and adventure continues through his family.









