Charles Bryan Burton
A Phoenix native, Charles 'Chuck' Bryan Burton passed away (after a short illness) February 17, 2020 in Evanston, IL with his daughter and son by his side. Chuck was born to Charles & Elizabeth Burton on September 2, 1943 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
Charles attended Central High School where he was a standout golfer and graduated second in his class. He then headed to Claremont McKenna College to study and play golf his freshman year before transferring and graduating from Stanford University in 1965. During his undergraduate years he was a proud 1963 initiate and Grand Scribe of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1965 he moved to the east coast to attend Duke University Law School.
After law school he returned to his hometown of Phoenix and began his legal career at the O'Connor Cavanagh Law Firm before starting his own firm. In a legal career that spanned nearly forty years he's best remembered as the founder of Burton & Leather & Associates in North Phoenix where he tirelessly represented thousands of clients over different practice areas. He was always proud of the many office team members he helped and young attorneys he mentored to launch their careers.
He retired in 2007 to spend more time following his beloved Stanford Cardinal sports and St. Louis Cardinals teams. He loved playing and watching golf as well as supporting his hometown Phoenix Suns, Arizona Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Sun Devils. He and his son, Bryan's favorite pastime was Monday morning quarterbacking the past week's games while he and his daughter Lisa loved to discuss current events and politics.
A devoted Phoenician and long time Moon Valley resident, he appreciated the arts and enthusiastically supported the cuisines of different immigrant groups making their home in the Valley. He spent his final years with his daughter and her husband in the Chicago area. One of his favorite quotes is from the book of the same name by Robert H. Schuller- Tough Times Never Last, But Tough People Do.
He is predeceased by his parents Charles and Elizabeth Burton and his poodles, Poochie, Magic Bear and Snoopy. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth 'Lisa' Burton (Rajat) of Evanston, IL; son Bryan Burton (Anita) and his grandchildren Apolina, Jackson, and Christian Burton of Camp Hill, PA.
In Charles' honor, the family will hold a memorial ceremony to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Reba Early Learning Center, a non-profit preschool serving low income families that his daughter Lisa supports as a board member.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020