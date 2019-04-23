|
Charles "Jim" Clark
Scottsdale - Jim Clark of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Charles James Clark "Jim" was born on September 24, 1934 at home in Circleville, Ohio to his parents Robert "Moe" and Irene (Raimey) Clark. Jim was a carpenter, entrepreneur, general contractor, cofounder of Able Steel Fabricators, and an incredible father. He was well loved in business and life alike.
His survivors include his wife, Linda Clark, five children: Chuck with his wife Robbin, Jeff, Tony, Gina with her husband Steve, and Tia; brothers Bob and Jody with his wife Kathy, sister Maxine with her husband Clarence; grandchildren: Chad, Cyle, Colton with his wife Courtney, Clifford with his wife Cami, Dominic James, Riley Charles, and Hayden; great grandchildren: Tristin and her husband Patrick, Cory James Jr., Emmalynn, Chance, Riley, Rosie, Kendall, and Reed; great-great grandchild Remington; and the family of April, Josh, Cadence, Charles "Charlie" Hough.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Jeannette, grandchildren, Cami Janel and Cory James, as well as his beloved parents.
He grew up in Circleville and Columbus, Ohio where he was very involved with church and gained many dear friends. He worked hard as a carpenter and business owner as he raised his three oldest children with their mother, Ileen. He then moved to Arizona in 1974 with his wife Linda and started Able Steel with his oldest son, Chuck. Jim lived in Mesa, then Phoenix, and Paradise Valley with Linda and raised their three children. In 2002 they moved to Cookeville, Tennessee before moving back to Mesa and spending his final years. Throughout his life he gave to all he could, provided for many, was a missionary who built churches in Mexico, Romania, Korea, and the Philippines, loved to snowmobile, enjoyed going to car shows, avid newspaper reader, enjoyed visiting with friends, and took great pride in his family. His caring nature, love of life, and recognizable voice will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Services for Jim will be held at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale with a viewing on Tuesday at 5:00 PM and funeral on Wednesday at 11:00 AM, followed by a celebration of life held in his honor at Free Will Baptist Church on Power Road in Mesa.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 23, 2019