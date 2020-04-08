|
|
Charles "Dan" Cook
Charles "Dan" Cook affectionately known as Ranger Dan, 74, passed away April 1, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife Demaris Cook, daughter Amanda Cook and son Logan Cook, sisters Barbara Caylor-Outen and Leslie Jollie, nieces Pam Cook and Michalle Caylor, nephew Jason Caylor. He was preceded in death by his brother David Cook.
Dan served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force and the greater Cincinnati Area for 27 years as a State Farm Agent. In his retirement he served as an Arizona Ranger and was a Junior Vice Commander of the Arizona Disabled American Veterans Chapter 8.
Memorials may be made to Chapter 8 of the Arizona Disabled American Veterans. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date in Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020