Charles David Hawkins
Phoenix - Charles David Hawkins 77, passed away on July 26, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was the husband of Lynne A. Hawkins. They shared 56 years of marriage together.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, he was the son of Charles Maynard and Margaret Hawkins. He attended the University of Utah. He worked for Ford Motor Credit, Auto Finance Group and Key Bank as a finance sales representative.
He loved his family, was an avid reader, enjoyed food, golf, woodworking, playing bridge and being around people.
He is survived by his spouse, Lynne A. Hawkins, his children Marc (Melinda), Heather (Andrew), grandchildren Alexa, Mallory (Tyler), Melissa (Carl), Tonya, Parker and great granddaughter Addison.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to for Macular Degeneration.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019