Charles Dickson



Sun Lakes - March 19, 1939 - Sep. 19, 2020



Charles Dickson, 81, Sun Lakes, AZ., formerly of Greencastle, IN, passed away on Sep. 19, 2020, after an extended illness.



He graduated from Greencastle High School in 1957 with a scholarship at IU. He was an avid sports fan & player & broke multiple records in his day.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Shirley; sister Teresa Gibbs (Melvin); and four daughters, Paige, Elizabeth, Christina and Angela, all of Arizona; five granddaughters Michelle, Stephanie, Kiena, Megan, and Rachel; four great-grandchildren, two on the way; and many nieces and one nephew.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Green (Leslie), and parents Edna Dickson and Landy Dickson.









